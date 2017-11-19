London
Far-right deputy leader arrested by PSNI in London

November 19, 2017 By  Mal Rogers

 

PSNI detectives arrest far-right activist Jayda FransenTHE deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First has been charged over speeches made in Belfast.

Jayda Fransen, 31, was arrested in Bromley by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives. She has been charged with using “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour”.

The extremist leader was flown to Belfast for further questioning.

The charge relates to a speech made at a “Northern Ireland Against Terrorism” rally at Belfast City Hall in August.

Ms Fransen will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 14

Far-right group

Mal Rogers
