Fascinating newspaper ads from 1800s reveal lives of America’s missing Irish

FASCINATING newspaper ads from the 1800s have shed light on America’s missing Irish.

The 45,000 ads were originally published in the Boston Pilot, the premier Catholic newspaper, from 1831 to 1920.

The collection of the ads have been put online by genealogy website, Ancestry.com titled, Searching for Missing Friends: Irish Immigrant Advertisements Placed in The Boston Pilot 1831-1920.

The ads were placed by members of the Irish community both in America and in Ireland in an effort to trace their loved ones they had lost contact with.

October 1, 1831

Patrick McDermott, a native of Co Kildare and who was married in Kingston, near Dublin, is hereby informed that his wife and four children have arrived in Boston. They understand that he left Roxbury in the State about 12 months since to obtain work as a stone mason. They are extremely anxious to hear from him. He is hereby requested to write or come for his poor family to this city as soon as possible.

August 11, 1883

Information wanted of Dan Crimmins step-sister Jane Crimmins, daughter of Patrick Crimmins. Her mother’s maiden name was Lucy Sullivan, who was a native of Ballymartle, Kinsale Co Cork Ireland. Patrick and his wife and family came to this country in 1834. His daughter Jane was then five years old. Patrick was eight years in America. He buried his wife and some of his chkdren in Boston. In 1842 he left America for Ireland, leaving his daughter Jane in the care of the Sisters School in Boston. Jane was thirteen years old then. Patrick married a second time in Ireland and had but one son Daniel. Jane is now about fifty or fifty three years old. Jane had a brother named Tom. He went home to Ireland with his father. He is now married in England and has a family. Any information regarding her, dead or alive, will be received by her step-brother, Daniel Crimmins, Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

January 14, 1843

Information wanted of Catherine McGowan, daughter of Robert McGowan, formerly of Providence Rhode Island. Otherwise Catherine McKenna by marriage to John McKenna now in Providence. She has not been heard from for about three years. Any information to her friends in providence, whether dead or alive, would be gratefully received by her husband John McKenna.

July 30, 1853

Information wanted of Edward Raleigh, plasterer, native of the city of Limerick who landed in New York about 15 months ago, supposed to be in New Orleans. Any information will be thankfully received by his wife Bridget Rawley [sic] and four children, by addressing a note to her at 214 East 17th Street, New York.

February 12, 1853

Information wanted of Patrick Glynn who came to this country about five years ago; he worked in Machias Maine ad left there about two years ago. When last heard from he was in New Orleans. Any person knowing him will confer a favour on his wife and child by writing to them, also his brother-in-law Thomas Silk is anxious to hear from him. Direct to Margaret Glynn, Pittsfield MS.

May 25, 1912

Information wanted of Patrick McGovern now 16 years old or of Louis or Louise Devine who resided at North Weymouth Mass., in July 1894. Any information as to the present whereabouts of either of the above will be gratefully receved by the Home of Destitute Catholic Children, Boston. Mass,.

March 17, 1877

Information sought of James Sullivan, a native of Palisgrane, parish of Nicker Co Limerick, who came to the United States and landed in the City of Troy about 40 years and who, one year after landing, sent for his wife (maiden name Ellen Dea) and gus three children Thomas, Michael and Patrick. His family sailed from the city of Limerick but being shipwrecked were forced to go back again. Also, of his brothers, Patrick, Daniel, Michael, and Thomas together with their sister Margaret. Should they, or any of their children see this, they will confer a favour by writing to the sons of James Sullivan, Thomas or Patrick Sullivan, Peterborough, Canada, Ontario.

June 20, 1903

Information wanted of the heirs of Anthony Martin, a farmer who died September 16 1885, in Charlotte Township, Livingston County, Illinois. Mr Martin came to Illnois from Wheeling, Virginia before the war. Two sons, John and Anthony, came with him to Illnois, John served in the northern amry and died after the war in Charlotte Township without issue. The son anthony was committed to the Eastern Illnois Hospital for the Insane from which he escaped and was never afterward heard of, and so is known, he left no issue. A daughter Mary died in her infancy. It is thought a son Michael remained at Wheeling or at Mount Savage, Kentucky, when the father moved West and he married Mary Welsh. Information on the present whereabouts of Michael Martin or any of his heirs is desired as Anthony Martin left an estate. Mr Martin was from the parish of Rag Bosh, Mygoun, Co. Mayo Ireland. Write Hon. Michael Cleary, Odell, Livingston Co., Illnois.