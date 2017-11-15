London
Fatal house explosion in rural Ireland may have been caused by boiler used to grow cannabis

November 15, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The explosion occurred in a house at The Villages in Drogheda, Co. Louth early this morning (Picture: Twitter/Sean Defoe)

A FAULTY boiler used to grow cannabis may have caused the fatal explosion in a remote home in Ireland this morning, it has emerged.

Gardaí are investigating the explosion at The Cottages in the Beaulieu area of Drogheda, Co. Louth which occurred shortly after midnight.

A 28-year-old man was killed in the incident.

More News:

A second man in his 50s and a woman aged in her 20s were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Early indications suggest that a back boiler may have exploded in a room where the occupants were sitting at the time.

The house may have been being used as a cannabis ‘growhouse’, according to the Irish Times.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at the scene after emergency services responded to reports of an explosion shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of the man who died.

Gardaí say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Technical teams are examining the home to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

Cause of deathDroghedafeaturedhouse explosioninvestigationIrelandLouth
Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

