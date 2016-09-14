Father Ted actor pays damages after breaking flowerpots and shouting in an Irish bank

A NORTHERN IRISH actor known for his role in the Irish comedy series Father Ted has admitted to damaging two flowerpots at a bank.

Gerard McSorley of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal, but originally from Omagh in Co. Tyrone, was given the Probation Act in court yesterday after paying €40 to Bank of Ireland in damages.

The actor has starred in hit films such as Michael Collins, Braveheart and The Constant Gardener, but is best-known for role in Channel 4 favourite Father Ted.

McSorley played the infamous Fr Todd Unctious in the show’s 1996 Christmas special, A Christmassy Ted.

Inspector Denis Joyce told Dungloe District Court that McSorley had roared and shouted in the bank before breaking an indoor flowerpot.

The 66-year old, whose address was given as Cul na Toinne, Maghaerclogher, Bunbeg, had also broken a flowerpot outside the building.

The incident, which took place on June 16, was captured on CCTV at Bank of Ireland’s Bunbeg branch.

The court was told that the actor made a full admission and apology when gardaí arrived at his home after the incident.

The defendant had previous convictions for insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour and being drunk and a danger to himself and others, the court also heard.

The convictions came in 2014, 2006 and 2005.

Defence solicitor Jacqui Sharkey said her client Mr McSorley “regretted very much” his actions on June 16.

Sharkey told the judge that her client had suffered health difficulties over the years and was a calm individual, well-liked in Bunbeg, where he has lived for some time.

McSorley played the role of a swindling priest in Father Ted, who attempts to steal Ted’s Golden Cleric award after posing as an old friend.

He also starred as Cheltham alongside Mel Gibson in Braveheart, a treasurer despised by the Scottish and English alike and based on the real life Hugh de Cressingham.