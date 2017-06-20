Fear amongst undocumented Irish in US as prominent community man faces deportation

UNDOCUMENTED Irish living in the US are in ‘fear’ after a prominent community figure faces deportation, an immigration lawyer has said.

Donegal native John Cunningham, 38, entered the country in 1999 under the Visa Waiver Program but now faces deportation from the United States.

Mr Cunningham, the former Chairman of Northeast Boston GAA, was arrested at an address in Boston last Friday, June 16.

In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Shawn Neudauer said: “John Cunningham, an Irish national, was arrested by ICE officers for immigration violations.

“Cunningham entered the country lawfully under the Visa Waiver Program, but failed to depart in compliance with the terms of his visit.”

Mr Cunningham is currently in an ICE custody awaiting deportation from the US.

Under the Visa Waiver Program, recipients waive their rights to a hearing before an immigration judge prior to deportation, and are subject to mandatory detention.

Speaking to RTÉ earlier today, Boston-based immigration lawyer and personal friend of John Cunningham, John Foley said: “There’s a great deal of fear in the Irish American community and the Irish community.

“I went to see [Mr Cunningham] on Sunday and, basically, his world has been turned upside down, he’s been hit with an immigration tsunami.

“Life as he knew it, is over,” Mr Foley added.

Mr Foley went on to say that ‘so many’ in the Irish community are living ‘looking over their shoulder’ and that the city of Boston does not want to remove people, but the management of immigration is a federal issue.

John Cunningham spoke in an RTÉ documentary about undocumented Irish living in the US in March this year.

Speaking at the time he said: “When you’re young it’s all great but the years go fast and then all of a sudden you end up with commitments here.

“You’re married, and have a home, and a job and it becomes your home. All of a sudden, so much time has gone by and you start to realise what is going to be in store for yourself in the future.”

