Fears grow of a serial ‘cat killer’ on loose in Ireland as family’s beloved pet found brutally decapitated

FEARS that a serial cat killer could be operating in Ireland are growing after a family found their beloved pet decapitated near their home.

The cat, named Mylo, was found dead in Portadown, Co. Armagh yesterday morning at around 11am, just hours after he left the family home.

More than 250 felines have been reported missing in Ireland this year – and as very few remains belonging to the missing cats have been discovered on roads, concerns are growing that an Irish cat killer could be on the loose.

Yesterday, Pet Connection in Newry revealed on Facebook that Mylo had been found brutally beheaded.

“This was not a result of a car accident, and believed not to be an attack by another animal, but of a malicious killer who has severely impacted on a family’s life for no reason”, they wrote.

“Mylo’s little body was found by her heartbroken family. She had only left the house a few hours before she was discovered, on a busy path, in broad daylight at 11am.

“I believe this shows the level of evil we are dealing with… illegal, immoral and absolutely disgusting.

“Whoever did this had no qualms about destroying a life, to the point that they did so where they could so easily have been caught.”

Staff at Pet Connection have been warning cat owners in recent weeks after receiving numerous reports of furry friends going missing.

The pet care provider has even created an online map of missing cats, which has made the worrying discovery that most of disappearances have been along the M1 Belfast to Dublin motorway.

This has prompted speculation that someone killing the cats could be operating along the road.

A spokesperson for the PSNI told The Irish Post last week that they will investigate the disappearances should any evidence of a cat killer emerge.

“Should new information come to light, police will make appropriate enquiries,” they said.