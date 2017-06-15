London
Film producer with West of Ireland roots is first Hong Kong Rose of Tralee

June 15, 2017 By  Irish Post
Clarissa Langley Coleman

HONG KONG will send a Rose for the first time to the famous Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Clarissa Langley Coleman, whose grandmother is from Co. Mayo, will represent the region in the festival this summer.

A film producer and entrepreneur living in Hong Kong, Ms Langley Coleman was born in Hong Kong and was raised in the US and Japan.

She is fluent in English, Chinese and Japanese and says she hopes to sing her now trademark Danny Boy in the Chinese language in Tralee.

Marcus O’Connor, son of the late Florence O’Connor of Tralee – one of the original founders of the Festival – was delighted to bring the Rose of Tralee back to Asia.

Marcus, a 21-year resident of Hong Kong, said: “Seeing the affection and support that the Irish community has had for the Rose of Tralee competition in Hong Kong has made me proud of my late father’s enduring legacy.

“Much like the Irish diaspora themselves, it has now travelled far and wide across the globe taking with it the spirit of what’s truly wonderful and unique about Kerry and Ireland.

“I wonder if on that fateful night in Harty’s Bar, if Dad ever imagined his son looking on proudly, as Roses hoping to represent Hong Kong lit up the room.”

Clarissa Langley Coleman will be one of the 64 Roses from Ireland and Irish communities around the globe who will take part in the week-long festival.

The 2017 Rose of Tralee will be crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ on August 22.

