Final appeal for €500,000 Irish EuroMillions winner to come forward three months on

THE National Lottery have issued a final appeal for an Irish EuroMillions winner of €500,000 to come forward before it’s too late.

If the winner does not claim the money before Thursday December 28, it will rollover to the next draw and the ticket will become void.

The draw in question took place on Tuesday September 26 and the winning €7 Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday September 25 at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

The winning numbers were: 17, 31, 37, 40, 46, with the 90-day window to collect the prize money is on the verge of closing.

If you’re the lucky winner, the National Lottery ask that you sign the back of the ticket and contact their Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Christmas might be over, but what a belated Christmas present this would be…