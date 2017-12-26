London
2°
light rain
humidity: 86%
wind: 10m/s WNW
H 3 • L 3
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
Life & Style | News

Final appeal for €500,000 Irish EuroMillions winner to come forward three months on

December 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The winning ticket was bought at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. Meath on September 25 (Picture: National Lottery)

THE National Lottery have issued a final appeal for an Irish EuroMillions winner of €500,000 to come forward before it’s too late.

If the winner does not claim the money before Thursday December 28, it will rollover to the next draw and the ticket will become void.

The draw in question took place on Tuesday September 26 and the winning €7 Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday September 25 at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

More News:

The winning numbers were: 17, 31, 37, 40, 46, with the 90-day window to collect the prize money is on the verge of closing.

If you’re the lucky winner, the National Lottery ask that you sign the back of the ticket and contact their Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Christmas might be over, but what a belated Christmas present this would be…

appealEuromillionsfeaturedIrelandIrishNational Lottery

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Breathtaking images show the Northern Lights over Ireland last night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post