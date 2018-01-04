London
News

Firefighters battle blaze at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s New York home

January 4, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The fire broke out at a building on the compound. (Picture: News 12 Westchester/CNN)

FIREFIGHTERS in New York have battled a blaze at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home. 

The fire broke out in a Secret Service facility on the property in Chappaqua, 40 miles north of New York City on Wednesday January 3.

Fire crews at the scene. (Picture: News 12 Westchester/CNN)

Fortunately, the Clintons were not home at the time of the fire and ‘all is ok,’ Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Nick Merrill tweeted.

The building where the fire broke out was not connected to the home of the former US President and US Secretary of State.

Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department said the fire was extinguished and nobody was injured

The former first couple bought the home before Hillary Clinton’s successful 2000 run for a US Senate seat.

