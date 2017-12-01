London
2°
broken clouds
humidity: 100%
H 2 • L 2
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Irish industrial estate

December 1, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Fire services were called to the scene of the industrial fire at 2am this morning. (Picture: Stock)

THE Northern Irish Fire Service are tackling a ‘significant’ fire at an industrial estate in Co Down. 

The fire service was called to Carnbane Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Newry round 2am in the early hours of Friday morning, December 1.

It’s believed the blaze is at one unit in the industrial estate.

The fire service is using four fire engines, two aerial appliances and a high-volume pump to tackle the flames.

featuredfirefightersIrishNorthern Ireland
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Gunman who carjacked motorists armed with ‘machine gun’ arrested after eight-hour manhunt in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post