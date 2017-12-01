Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Irish industrial estate

THE Northern Irish Fire Service are tackling a ‘significant’ fire at an industrial estate in Co Down.

The fire service was called to Carnbane Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Newry round 2am in the early hours of Friday morning, December 1.

It’s believed the blaze is at one unit in the industrial estate.

The fire service is using four fire engines, two aerial appliances and a high-volume pump to tackle the flames.