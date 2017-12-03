The first celebrity has been confirmed for Irish series Dancing With The Stars

COMEDIAN Deirdre O’Kane is set to make an appearance on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Irish funny woman has been confirmed as the first big name to enter the competition this year.

According to The Mirror, the 47-year-old comic is one of the 11 famous faces that will compete for the crown in the dancing contest.

Despite reports that O’Kane denied she was entering, the news has been confirmed by the State broadcaster.

O’Kane confirmed the news: “I’m excited and nervous but I can’t wait to take part in this season’s Dancing With The Stars.

“This is a whole new experience for me but what better way to banish the January blues than

to take to the dance floor!”

The TV series commences on January 7th, with Irish residents living abroad able to catch up with the series on the RTÉ Player.