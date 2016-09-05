WHILE fans of Tipperary and Kilkenny were making their way to Croke Park on the most important day of the hurling calendar on Sunday, a little bit of hurling history was being made in Glasgow.

For the first time in the history of Scotland GAA, a hurling match was taking place in Peterson Park, affectionately referred to as ‘Yoke Park’ by Glasgow’s GAA community due to its location in the Yoker area of Clydebank.

Although essentially an exhibition match, a competitive, high-scoring game took place between an amalgamated Glasgow team versus an Edinburgh team.

A moment of the match was captured from the nearby flight-path by a member of Glasgow Gaels GAA club, who was flying back from Belfast.

“It was very encouraging to have over 25 players representing the four provinces of Ireland, traveling from as far as Carlisle and Dundee to play,” Glasgow Gaels PRO Jennifer Salfen told The Irish Post.

“It is hoped now that another match versus Fullen Gaels of Manchester in October will bring about even more interest to the game here in Scotland.

“There is only one club in Scotland – Tir Conaill Harps – that offers hurling and I don’t think they’ve fielded for a game in years.

“This wasn’t a sanctioned game, just a chance for those interested to play hurling in Scotland.

“They’ve been trying to get hurling going for years over here but it’s difficult to get numbers and we do have to compete with Shinty and many who are over here but still play hurling back home.

“Hopefully more games will be able to be scheduled in the coming years.”

Glasgow Gaels sponsored the day with pitch hire and equipment while Malones Glasgow provided food after the match. Anyone interested in taking up hurling in Glasgow can [email protected]