First Irish licence granted to treat pain with medicinal cannabis

The granting of a licence for treatment of pain has been welcomed as an important development by many medical professionals.

With almost 20% of Ireland’s population diagnosed as being sufferers of chronic pain, the licence has been marked as a significant move towards the legalisation of cannabis.

According to The Irish Examiner , Ireland’s Department of Health has recently approved a three-month licence for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for sufferers of severe chronic pain.

Currently, the use of cannabis for medicinal reasons is prohibited however consultants for patients may apply for licences from the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

Secretary Of Chronic Pain Ireland, William McLoughlin warned of the importance of getting health advice before using cannabis for medicinal reasons: “It is the first time that the Department of Health has recognised that THC can be used for the treatment of chronic pain…

“Some people are desperate due to chronic pain,” said Mr McLoughlin. “I personally know of people who use cannabis for chronic pain. Some say it works, some say it doesn’t. But you must always go to your doctor.”

Patients that are medically approved to use cannabis for their chronic pain can take the substance through tea and vaping.