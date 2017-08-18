First look at Irish actress Saoirse Ronan as Mary Queen of Scots

FILMING has begun on location in England and Scotland on new movie Mary, Queen of Scots – with plenty of Irish talent helping to bring the epic story to life.

Based on John Guy’s acclaimed biography My Heart is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots, it stars Oscar-nominated Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan in the title role opposite Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie as Elizabeth I.

Josie Rourke, artistic director of The Donmar Warehouse, makes her feature directorial debut with the film, which is due for release next year and also features Irish actor Brendan Coyle of Downton Abbey fame.

The movie explores the turbulent life of Mary Stuart – Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18 – who defies pressure to remarry and returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her throne.

With Scotland and England under the rule of Elizabeth 1, with each young Queen beholds her sister in fear and fascination.

When Mary asserts her claim to the English throne – threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty – betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones and change the course of history.

Check out Saoirse as Queen Mary below…