Five Irish guys have been picked as best dressed men in the world 2017

January 3, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
While Irish men are known for a lot of things, their sense of style probably isn’t one of them. However, these five have been named amongst the best dressed in the world.

THE best dressed men in the world have been named by GQ magazine – and five of them are Irish. 

Men’s magazine GQ’s annual round-up of the world’s 50 most stylish men includes traditional tailoring to the coolest clothes.

These five Irish men have matched up against Hollywood heartthrobs Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston in the style department.

Take a look below to see who made the cut… 

Conor McGregor 

The Notorious made it into the top five, coming in at fourth best dressed man.

“Whether it’s his handmade three-piece David August suits, Louis Vuitton python loafers, of Dita Mach-One sunglasses, everything McGregor wears is delivered with all the balls out braggadocio he can muster,” GQ said.

Conor McGregor. (Picture: David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)
Conor McGregor. (Picture: David Becker/Getty Images)

Michael Fassbender 

The Killarney-native made the tailor’s cut in at number 19.

According to GQ, his “spot-on” fitting suits and lack of a stylist makes him one to watch for 2017.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Michael Fassbender attends the "Assassin's Creed" photocall at Claridges Hotel on December 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Michael Fassbender, (Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Aidan Turner 

While Dublin-bon heartthrob Aidan Turner has set pulses racing in Poldark, he has now become a serious contender in the style stakes at number 22.

His “grungy feel” and “man’s man” style sets him apart, according to the magazine.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Aidan Turner arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Aidan Turner. (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dermot O’Leary

Dermot, who was born in Britain to Irish parents, came in at 37 on 2017 Best Dressed List for his tailoring, and also because he always looks “immaculate” on or off screen.

Dermot O'Leary. (Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Dermot O’Leary. (Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Domhnall Gleeson 

Red-haired Domhnall set tongues wagging and hearts racing when he starred in Burberry’s Christmas ad earlier this year, and according to Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey in GQ, “his style reflects his character great elegance but with an unfussy effortlessness.”

His “unfussy effortlessness” earned him 46th place on the Best Dressed list.

Domhnall Gleeson. (Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Domhnall Gleeson. (Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

What Irish men would you have added to this list? Let us know in the comments below.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

