Five people out celebrating Pride festival in Newry targeted in homophobic attack

FIVE members of Newry’s Pride festival committee were assaulted in a homophobic attack after leaving an event in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:30am on Sunday morning.

The five committee members targeted had already been subjected to verbal homophobic abuse.

A Pride in Newry spokesperson said that the members had been shutting up shop after the Pride Ball and were leaving the venue at Margaret Street in rainbow-coloured clothes when a group of individuals accosted them.

Gillian West, Chief Inspector of the Newry and Mourne PSNI, said: “We are aware of an altercation in the vicinity of the Mall in Newry at around 2:38am on September 4.

“Two men sustained cuts to their face as a result. Enquiries are ongoing and the Police investigation continues.

“We are treating this incident as a Homophobic Hate Crime.”

Pride in Newry expressed their dismay at the senseless attack on their committee members.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened that five of our Pride committee members were involved and savagely beaten in a vicious homophobic attack in Newry.”

“I am sure you will join with us in our outrage and wish those involved a speedy recovery.

“This type of incident thankfully is rare in Newry but serves as a reminder of the divisions and inequality that still exists in our society.

“Well done to all those who stood up and marched for equality on Saturday! Love will always overcome hate!”

SDLP Armagh Councillor Pete Byrne said that he was disgusted by the events which followed Newry’s Pride parade and celebrations.

“I’m shocked and disgusted that several members of the Newry Pride Committee were subjected to a savage attack after Saturday’s parade and celebrations.

“Those who committed this heinous crime will not win. Our community has stood strongly together to face down bigots before and we stand together again now. Our resolve will not be diminished by cowardly thugs.

I would encourage anyone who has any information about this attack to bring it forward to the police as soon as possible.”

Sinn Féin MLA Megan Fearon expressed a similar sentiment: “This attack sadly shows that prejudice still exists in some parts of society.

“I would encourage anyone who has information regarding the attack to contact the police.”

On Facebook, Pride in Newry accused local police of letting the group of men involved off lightly.

“The police then released these men without taking their details and another attack was carried out on a young lad on Monaghan street moments later.”