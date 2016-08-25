London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Talented teenage dancers Fusion Fighters set Facebook alight with their skills

Talented teenage dancers Fusion Fighters set Facebook alight with their skills

August 25, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Via: Facebook]
[Via: Facebook]
A VIDEO of a troupe of talented youngsters dancing at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in County Clare has gone viral, amassing over a million views so far. 

The Irish music festival—which took place in Ennis—has reported record numbers for 2016 of both attendees and competitors from Ireland and overseas.

The festival has also gone down a treat online, with lots of fans of Irish song and dance liking what they see on the Fleadh’s official account on Facebook.

With over 1.1 million views, 20,000 likes and 3,000 comments alone, the video is one the favourites.

The dance troupe seen call themselves Fusion Fighters, and pride themselves on being a ‘performance crew that combine a fusion of dance forms with a limitless approach to collaboration with music, technology and martial arts.’

Check out some of their moves here…

Scoth na damhsóirí anseo in Inis
How good are these guys Fushion Fighters

Tuilleadh damhsa le feiceáil anseo BEO ó 8.30pm anocht #TG4

Posted by TG4 on Friday, 19 August 2016

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

ABOUT 

groom-f

Recommended for you:
Irish groom rounds off his wedding speech with a rendition of popular TV theme tune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post