Talented teenage dancers Fusion Fighters set Facebook alight with their skills

A VIDEO of a troupe of talented youngsters dancing at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in County Clare has gone viral, amassing over a million views so far.

The Irish music festival—which took place in Ennis—has reported record numbers for 2016 of both attendees and competitors from Ireland and overseas.

The festival has also gone down a treat online, with lots of fans of Irish song and dance liking what they see on the Fleadh’s official account on Facebook.

With over 1.1 million views, 20,000 likes and 3,000 comments alone, the video is one the favourites.

The dance troupe seen call themselves Fusion Fighters, and pride themselves on being a ‘performance crew that combine a fusion of dance forms with a limitless approach to collaboration with music, technology and martial arts.’

Check out some of their moves here…

Scoth na damhsóirí anseo in Inis

How good are these guys Fushion Fighters Tuilleadh damhsa le feiceáil anseo BEO ó 8.30pm anocht #TG4 Posted by TG4 on Friday, 19 August 2016