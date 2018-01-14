Flight carrying an Irish rugby team involved in emergency landing

A PLANE carrying the Connacht rugby team was forced to divert mid-flight today.

Flybe flight BE-653 made an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport.

The plane had been en route to Ireland West Airport Knock from Birmingham and was diverted due to a suspected technical fault.

Belfast Airport tweeted that the aircraft had problems with its flaps but that it had landed safely.

They said the Connacht rugby team, who were returning from their match against Worcester where the Irish side drew 24-24 at Sixways Stadium, were among the 62 passengers on board.

All disembarked safely and no one was harmed.

The @flybe aircraft that diverted to us on its way to Knock @irelandwest. Probs with flaps but landed safely. On board, the @connachtrugby team on way home after yesterday’s game against @worcswarriors pic.twitter.com/TjehiFHD80 — Belfast Airport (@belfastairport) January 14, 2018

The Connacht rugby team also tweeted about the event.