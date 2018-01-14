London
8°
moderate rain
humidity: 81%
wind: 10m/s SSW
H 9 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Flight carrying an Irish rugby team involved in emergency landing

January 14, 2018 By  Siobhan Breatnach

A PLANE carrying the Connacht rugby team was forced to divert mid-flight today.

Flybe flight BE-653 made an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport.

More News:

The plane had been en route to Ireland West Airport Knock from Birmingham and was diverted due to a suspected technical fault.

Belfast Airport tweeted that the aircraft had problems with its flaps but that it had landed safely.

They said the Connacht rugby team, who were returning from their match against Worcester where the Irish side drew 24-24 at Sixways Stadium, were among the 62 passengers on board.

All disembarked safely and no one was harmed.

The Connacht rugby team also tweeted about the event.

BelfastfeaturedKnockRugby

Siobhan Breatnach
ABOUT 

Siobhán Breatnach is the Editor-in-Chief of The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @SBreatnach

Recommended for you:
Press Ombudsman rejects complaint by Gerry Adams against the Irish Independent over ‘IRA murderers’ quote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post