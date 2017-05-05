London
Fly home to Ireland for €50,000? Inside the luxury Boeing Dream Jet at Dublin Airport

May 5, 2017 By  Irish Post
The Boeing Business 787 Dream Jet pictured at Dublin Airport (Pictures: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

HERE’s a glimpse into flying in style.

This is the Boeing Business 787 Dream Jet pictured at Dublin Airport as part of its its European Tour.

The plane, available for charter for a maximum of 40 people, features a host of sky-high luxuries including an open lounge for meetings, entertaining guests or relaxing.

A guest cabin to the rear also includes 18-lay flat First Class seats with ergonomically designed leather cushions.

With a max range of 15,789kms and a long range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, there’s only one catch.

The VIP luxury executive Boeing jet costs €50,000 per hour to charter, excluding fuel costs.

A trip from London to New York city meanwhile would set you back €350,000 one way.

Looks like we’ll be sticking with economy, but one can always dream.

Take a look inside…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

