News

Footage emerges of child being urged to down Guinness in Ireland

November 1, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The boy was cheered on by two older men as he drank the entire glass of Guinness. (Picture: YouTube)

 

AUTHORITIES in Ireland are investigating a video that went viral yesterday of a young boy who looks to be no older than 10 years old, drinking a full glass of Guinness while older men cheered him on.

The 38-second video also shows the boy playing with a toy car, before putting it down to drink the glass of Guinness.

More News:

The boy drinks the entire glass without taking a single break and is encouraged to do so by the two onlookers, who can be heard shouting “Go on, keep it going. Fair play to you boy”, and “tip the glass”.

The video has been spread around various social media sites since yesterday, and An Garda Siochana have now confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Alcohol Action Ireland says that the video is a child protection issue.

This particular story may remind you of a story we covered earlier this year, in which a child who was captured sipping from a pint of Guinness in an Irish pub 20 years ago was identified.

Have attitudes changed in Ireland since then? Or is there just a big difference between a sup and a full glass?

 

 

 

