Football manager Neil Lennon pays tribute to tragic toddler who was killed by a van in Glasgow

September 19, 2016 By  Mal Rogers
Neil Lennon, former Celtic manager (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)
Neil Lennon, former Celtic manager (Picture: Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

NEIL LENNON has paid tribute to the five-year-old boy named in his honour who was killed by a van in Glasgow last week.

The former Celtic boss, now with Hibernian, extended his condolences to the Toland family saying: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Lennon’s passing. It’s a tragic story — condolences go to the family.”

Lurgan-born Neil Lennon was in charge at Celtic when little Lennon was born in 2011. The Celtic-mad family named the toddler after the popular manager.

Lennon Toland was killed when a van ploughed into him as he walked home from St Paul’s Primary, Glasgow, with dad Andrew Murray, 25.

The van driver, aged 62, was on his way to work when the tragedy struck.

Mr Murray pulled dying Lennon from beneath the wheels before cradling his son in his final moments.

Family, friends and community members have since visited the scene of the tragedy to leave flowers, cards and stuffed toys, while an online fundraising page to raise money for his funeral costs has already reached over £8,000.

Sergeant Jackie Dunbar from Greater Glasgow Police has appealed for witnesses, claiming: “It was picking-up time at the school and there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident.”

Lennon’s mother Leanne, 26, is currently six months pregnant with his sister.

