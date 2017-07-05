London
Forget the limousine: Irish stag party hire tractor to drive them around for a pub crawl

Forget the limousine: Irish stag party hire tractor to drive them around for a pub crawl

July 5, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
A gap in the market? The scenes in Co. Monaghan (Picture: Facebook)

AN IRISH stag do went all out for their celebrations after they hired a tractor to drive them from pub to pub.

Soon-to-be groom Paul McGuigan and his mates had a grand old time as the Massey Ferguson tractor escorted them around the place in Co. Monaghan.

Mac’s Bar in Ballytrain, shared some brilliant photos from the stag party to their Facebook showing the group of about twenty partiers stuffed onto the trailer at the back of the tractor.

“Thanks Paul for having some of your stag here in Ballytrain we have now created a new taxi service Ballytrain express,” they wrote.

“We had an excellent evening with them. Between the craic in the pub and the tug of war they were a strong team.”

Nearby Colemans Pub shared a hilarious video of the troupe arriving in style to their premises for another round.

“An unforgettable stag entrance to an unforgettable night,” they said on Facebook.

The men even brought bagpipes with them in the trailer.

No word yet on whether farmers across the land will be cashing in on what is clearly a huge gap in the stag do market.

Check out the brilliant scenes below…

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

