Former Big Brother star who delivered 10,000 name petition to Number 10 prepares to crank her campaign up a notch

A FORMER glamour model and reality TV star who launched a campaign to see CCTV installed in care homes across the country has amassed more than 10,000 signatures supporting her cause.

Jayne Connery, who launched the Care Campaign for the Vulnerable (CCTV) more than five years ago, hand delivered a petition containing the names of her supporters to Westminster, calling for care and nursing homes across Britain to be legally required to install CCTV in communal areas, for the safety of residents.

The campaign continues this week with the launch of a new video produced to showcase its work.

Ms Connery, who lives in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, cares for her elderly mother Ellen, who hails from Co. Tipperary.

It is a role she took over following a “culmination of failings” at the care home where her mother, who has dementia, was previously resident.

A former glamour model, Ms Connery also featured as a contestant in the 2016 series of Big Brother.

She reached the final of the reality TV competition, which she took part in in order to boost the profile of her campaign, and resumed her campaigning activity as soon as she left the house.

She also took time to visit her father’s hometown in Limerick.

Ms Connery continues to campaign the Government, calling for them make CCTV in care homes a legal requirement.

This Friday, she will host a preview event for her campaign’s newly produced awareness video.

It features music by The Rhetoriks, whose singer-songwriter Elle Mariachi’s mother also suffers from dementia.

“When Elle found about the campaign she wanted to help raise its awareness,” Ms Connery explains.

“So with the help of her bandmate Jay Active they wrote the song Unspoken, which has been used as the soundtrack for the awareness video.”

The song will later be released as a single to raise money to support Ms Connery’s CCTV group and other dementia organisations.

The band will also appear at the preview event, where they will give a live performance of the song.

For further information or to support the campaign click here