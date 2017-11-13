London
Former Ireland international footballer Liam Miller diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

November 13, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Ex-Republic of Ireland international midfielder Liam Miller has been revealed to be battling cancer (Picture: Inpho)

THE world of football is rallying around former Republic of Ireland and Celtic midfielder Liam Miller after it emerged he is battling pancreatic cancer.

The 36-year-old, who now plays for Wilmington Hammerheads in the US, is set to return to his native Cork this week as he looks to undergo vital chemotherapy treatment.

Former Ireland team-mates have offered their support to the 21-times-capped international on social media.

Ian Harte wrote: “Very sad news about one of my old team-mates Liam Miller, thinking of him and his family at this very difficult time”.

Former teammate Noel Hunt also offered his thoughts and prayers, saying: “Such sad news about my old room mate Liam Miller, pray to God he pulls through this battle with cancer.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family”.

John Hartson, who played alongside Miller at Celtic and has also battled cancer, wrote: “My thoughts are with Liam miller and his family this morning. Hope he can get through this difficult time of his life.”

While Stoke and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam said: “Thoughts are with Liam miller and his family at this tough time #staystrong”.

Fans have also come out in support the Irishman, who played for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2004 and 2006.

Hibs Fans News tweeted last night: “Thoughts and prayers go out to ex Hibs midfielder Liam Miller tonight as he currently undergoes chemotherapy in the USA for cancer.

“One of the best midfielders I’ve seen at Easter Road. Keep fighting Liam.”

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

