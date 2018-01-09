‘They don’t like women who win’ – Former Irish Countryfile presenter Miriam O’Reilly wades into BBC pay gap row

FORMER Countryfile presenter Miriam O’Reilly has said that male BBC executives “don’t like to be challenged by women” as the Beeb’s gender pay gap row intensifies.

Miriam O’Reilly – who won a landmark ‘ageism’ case against the BBC after being dropped from Countryfile in 2009 – took to Twitter on Tuesday to accuse the corporation of discriminating against female employees.

In a series of unapologetic tweets, Dublin-born O’Reilly claimed male staff at the broadcaster “don’t like women who win” and urged female workers to fight for equal wages.

The 69-year-old also claimed that BBC bosses dislike women “who won’t back down”.

O’Reilly’s comments came after China editor Carrie Gracie resigned over a ‘gender pay gap’ at the BBC.

Seven years ago I stood up to #BBC discrimination and won. I was the first to challenge through to a tribunal. The #BBC tried to pay me to keep quiet. I refused. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

When I won my case the #BBC made a big public deal of offering me a three year contact. When the media attention died away #BBC exec Graham Ellis broke the contact. The programmes promised did not materialise. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

The fight had been long and hard and @Camillapalmer and I refused to be frightened off by the biggest and most powerful broadcast corporation in the world. #BBC — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

We won, when no-one thought we would, because the #BBC had not been challenged in that way before. We knew the #BBC’s treatment of older women was so wrong we had to fight it. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

Ms Gracie quit her £135,000-a-year job on Monday with a scathing 1,400-word open letter declaring that “enough is enough” with regards to gender discrimination at the Beeb.

The 55-year-old also claimed she turned down a £45,000 pay rise from BBC execs, insisting: “It’s not about more money – it’s about equality”.

She added: “I can’t collude in my own pay discrimination.”

On Tuesday, the new Culture Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC it “must act” to address equal pay.

Meanwhile, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said it will write to the corporation over the claims of unlawful pay discrimination made by Gracie.

What I have learned from that experience is this : #BBC execs, most of them male, do not like to be challenged by women. More than that, they do not like to be challenged by women who won’t back down. They don’t like women who win. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

I would say to those #BBC execs – get used to it or change. You will be challenged and exposed until you do. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018

And just a thought.. those #bbcwomen cheering @bbccarrie on from the sidelines – if you want equal pay you will really have to fight for it and that will mean sacrifices – like the one she has made. — Miriam O’Reilly (@OReillyMiriam) January 8, 2018