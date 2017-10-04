London
Home  |  News  |  Former Irish Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave dies aged 97

Former Irish Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave dies aged 97

October 4, 2017 By  Irish Post
Irish Fine Gael politician Liam Cosgrave, five days before he was elected Taoiseach on March 9, 1973. (Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FORMER Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave has died at the age of 97.

The former Fine Gael leader, who was born in 1920, was first elected to government at the age of 23 as a Fine Gael TD for Dublin County.

Current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led tributes to the politician, describing him as someone who devoted his life to public service.

“A grateful country thanks and honours him for that and for always putting the nation first,” he said.

“Liam Cosgrave is perhaps best summed up by paraphrasing one of his most famous speeches: he was a man of integrity who, totally disregarding self-interest, always served the nation.

“Today we have lost a Statesman and a great man.  ”

Born in Castleknock, Dublin Liam Cosgrave was a barrister by trade before entering life in politics.

He was part of the only father-and-son Taoiseach act — his father being WT Cosgrave who led the Irish state’s first government from 1922-1932.

He also served as Minister for External Affairs from 1954 to 1957 and was elected as leader of Fine Gael eight years later in 1965.

He became Taoiseach on March 14, 1973 and led a Fine Gael/Labour coalition until 1977 when Fianna Fáil swept to a landslide victory in the election.

He resigned following that defeat and left the Dáil in 1981.

Mr Cosgrave is survived by his three children, Mary, Ciaran and Liam Junior, who served as a TD in the 1980s.

His wife Vera died last year aged 90.

Tributes have been paid on Twitter…

