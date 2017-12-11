Much-loved TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60

FORMER television presenter Keith Chegwin has passed away today at the age of 60, according to a statement released by his family.

The family revealed that he had lost his long-term battle with a progressive lung condition.

Chegwin was best known for hosting a series of popular British tv shows in the 70’s and 80’s including Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Naked Jungle. He also came fourth in Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

His family issued the following statement earlier this afternoon: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.”

“Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support, and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.”

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”