Four injured in New York explosion as officials confirm blast an attempted terror attack

FOUR people have been confirmed injured in the explosion in New York, as officials confirm the blast was an attempted terror attack.

Speaking at a press conference, officials said three people who had been in the immediate vicinity of the blast had taken themselves to hospital with ringing in the ears and headaches.

The fourth person who sustained serious injuries was the suspect, police said, who is in police custody.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neil said police were called to the blast this morning at 7.20 local time to a below ground walkway at 42nd and 8th street where they found 27 year old Akayed Ullah injured at the scene.

He had burns and wounds to his body, and he had intentionally detonated an improvised low-tech ‘pipe bomb’ explosive device fixed to his body with velcro and zip ties.

The Commissioner said a background check is currently being conducted into Ullah by a joint counter terrorism task force.

Ullah is currently being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

When asked if he had claimed any connection to ISIS, Commissioner O’Neill said: “He made statements but we’re not going to talk about that right now.”

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo said: “This is New York, the reality is we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against democracy and freedom.

“Anyone can go on the internet and download garbage and vileness on how to put together an amateur level explosive device.

“That is the reality we live with,” he added.

“The counter-reality is this is New York, we all pitch together, and we are a savvy people, we keep our eyes open. We have the best law enforcement on the globe, and we’re all woking together extraordinarily well.

“All the services will resume, let’s get back to work. We’re not going to let them disrupt us – that’s exactly what they want, and that’s exactly what they’re not going to get.”

The Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio said the blast was ‘an attempted terror attack.’

“Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals. Thank God our first responders were there so quickly to address the situation to make sure people were safe.”