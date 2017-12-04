London
7°
overcast clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 3m/s W
H 11 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Four people killed in horror collision between car and lorry

December 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Four people have died in a collision this evening. (Picture: Stock)

FOUR people have died in a horror car crash with a lorry earlier this evening. 

The incident involving a car and a lorry happened at around 6.30pm on the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboola road at Begerin Hill.

The N25 is the main road between New Ross and Wexford Town.

More News:

It is understood the four people – some of whom are believed to be tourists from the US – were in a car which was travelling in convoy with another car heading from New Ross towards Cushinstown.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road will be closed until tomorrow afternoon at the earliest, gardaí say.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but gardaí say road conditions were good at the time.

They are investigating if the driver of the car attempted to turn on the road just before the collision with an articulated lorry travelling behind it.

crashfeaturedIrishWexford
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Man who threatened neighbours and called them “Scottish c****” claimed he was shouting at Celtic matches on TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post