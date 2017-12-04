Four people killed in horror collision between car and lorry

FOUR people have died in a horror car crash with a lorry earlier this evening.

The incident involving a car and a lorry happened at around 6.30pm on the N25 New Ross to Ballinaboola road at Begerin Hill.

The N25 is the main road between New Ross and Wexford Town.

It is understood the four people – some of whom are believed to be tourists from the US – were in a car which was travelling in convoy with another car heading from New Ross towards Cushinstown.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the road will be closed until tomorrow afternoon at the earliest, gardaí say.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but gardaí say road conditions were good at the time.

They are investigating if the driver of the car attempted to turn on the road just before the collision with an articulated lorry travelling behind it.