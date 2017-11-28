Frances Fitzgerald to resign as Tanaiste of Ireland

IRISH Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald will announce her resignation later today, according to sources.

The news comes following weeks of revelations of her involvement in a police whistleblower controversy.

Fresh emails leaked online last night which seem to have put the final nail in the coffin for the jobs minister.

Ministers are continuing to meet in Leinster House but it’s understood Ms. Fitzgerald has indicated a willingness to stand aside rather than push the country to a General Election. One minister has informed me that @FitzgeraldFrncs has resigned. @rtenews #GE17 — Martina Fitzgerald (@MartinaFitzg) November 28, 2017 I’ve been told by two senior Government figures that Frances Fitzgerald is set to resign @rtenews — Mícheál Lehane (@MichealLehane) November 28, 2017 Am hearing Frances Fitzgerald has agreed to resign. NO CONFIRMATION AS YET. Cabinet still ongoing. — Katie Hannon (@KatieGHannon) November 28, 2017 The Dáil is due to sit at 2 pm at which point Ms. Fitzgerald may choose to make a statement.