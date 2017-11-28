London
5°
overcast clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 3m/s NW
H 5 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Frances Fitzgerald to resign as Tanaiste of Ireland

November 28, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald. (Picture: Getty Images)

IRISH Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald will announce her resignation later today, according to sources.

The news comes following weeks of revelations of her involvement in a police whistleblower controversy.

Fresh emails leaked online last night which seem to have put the final nail in the coffin for the jobs minister.

More News:

Ministers are continuing to meet in Leinster House but it’s understood Ms. Fitzgerald has indicated a willingness to stand aside rather than push the country to a General Election.

The Dáil is due to sit at 2 pm at which point Ms. Fitzgerald may choose to make a statement.

The move is likely to remove the threat of an election before Christmas.

Fianna Fáil sources said they will ease the pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if Ms. Fitzgerald stands down.

 

featuredFrances FitzgeraldIrelandLeo VaradkarpoliticsTánaiste

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
‘He was a true gentleman’ – Young Irishman, 18, dies in tragic road crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post