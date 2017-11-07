Fresh agony for families of Stardust nightclub fire victims as report recommends no new inquiry

THE Irish Government has decided against establishing a new State enquiry into the Stardust nightclub fire that claimed 48 lives in Dublin 36 years ago.

A judge-led assessment into the 1981 tragedy was appointed by the Government in March to look at evidence uncovered by relatives of the victims.

But today, Justice Pat McCartan ruled that no new inquiry is warranted as the evidence presented was neither new or updated.

The ruling will no doubt bring further agony to the families of the Stardust 48, who have been calling for a fresh enquiry into the deadly Artana blaze for a number of years.

Judge McCartan’s report on the tragedy is set to be published this afternoon, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said.

“I believe it is important that we acknowledge the independent report of Judge McCartan,” he added.

“I want to thank Judge McCartan for his endeavours.”

Over 800 people were in attendance at Dublin’s Stardust Nightclub on the fateful night of February 14, 1981 (Valentine’s Day).

Aside from the 48 people who tragically lost their lives, 214 were injured – some with life-changing injuries – after a fire which started in a first floor store room spread to the rest of the building.

The club – which was totally destroyed in the blaze – was located where Butterly Business Park now lies, opposite Artane Castle Shopping Centre.

Despite a previous enquiry in 2009 finding clear breaches of fire safety regulations, the owners of Stardust never faced charges and have never apologised.

It is understood that the Stardust Relatives and Victims Committee will be given a copy of Judge McCartan’s report immediately upon its publication today.