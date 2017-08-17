Fresh appeal for Irishman who went missing at Rose of Tralee festival last year

GARDAI have renewed an appeal for information on an Irishman who has been missing from Co. Kerry for almost a year.

William Mulvihill, 54, was last seen at a roundabout at Kielduff, near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass on the night of Sunday, August 21, 2016.

Tralee was extremely busy on the night Mr Mulvihill disappeared as there were hundreds of visitors attending the nearby Rose of Tralee festival.

Mr Mulvihill is described as being 1.6m (5’3”) tall, of medium build and has green eyes.

He also has a thick red moustache and red receding hair.

When last seen, the Ballybunnion native was wearing a tweed suit jacket, a chequered shirt and blue jeans.

Gardaí say they are renewing their appeal for information as Tralee was so busy on the evening Mr Mulvihill went missing last year.

Mr Mulvihill’s family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel garda station on 0682 1000, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

