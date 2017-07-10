Irish nursing student ‘loses sight in one eye’ in freak quad bike accident in Thailand

EFFORTS are underway to raise funds for an Irish nursing student who lost the sight in her left eye following a freak quad bike accident in Thailand.

Ciara Twomey, originally from Bantry in Co. Cork, had been holidaying with friends in the southeast Asian country when she was involved in a crash on a quad bike.

The 22-year-old was brought to hospital where she underwent eye surgery.

Ms Twomey is a nursing student at the Tralee Institute of Technology and remains in a remote Thai hospital as she recovers.

She will need further reconstructive surgery after the incident, and a fundraising appeal has been launched to assist with her recovery.

Her brother Nick told Cork’s 96FM that Ciara has lost her sight in her left eye.

“Her sight is lost for now in her left eye. We have no idea for sure if it will come back or if it is gone. Hopefully the next operation will take place in Ireland,” he said.

“I spoke to Ciara yesterday and she sounded in a lot of pain and she said it is so hard for her to understand what they are trying to do because they don’t speak English.

“They are also not giving her enough painkillers.”

Mr Twomey said they had started fundraising for his sister’s care.

“It depends on money as to when she can travel and how Ciara is to travel. It is very scary. The phone call we got was awful.

“She was on holidays. It was her third day there and she was with a group of 17 and it was the worst call anyone could get. My mum and my brother flew over. They should be arriving soon.”

Mr Twomey and his mum are travelling to Thailand to be by Ciara’s side.

Family friend Jacqueline Lynch, who set up a fundraising page for the Irish woman, explained: “Ciara is currently in a remote Thai hospital after suffering a severe injury following a freak quad bike accident with her friends.

“Ciara is recovering from eye surgery and will need further reconstructive surgery.”

“This is a difficult, expensive and challenging road ahead for Ciara. We urgently need to raise funds to assist in Ciara’s care, travel and recovery.”

Ms Lynch added: “Ciara is a beautiful kind young girl with her whole life ahead of her, she loved dearly by all and we are devastated that this has happened to our girl.”

You can donate to Ciara Twomey’s fundraising page here.