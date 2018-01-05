Furious unionist hits out as Alexa recognises Derry and not Londonderry

A UNIONIST in Northern Ireland has been captured on video hitting out at his home speaker system when intelligent personal assistant Alexa gave him an answer he didn’t agree with.

The man is not identified in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

In it he is asks the voice controlled personal assistant, developed by Amazon: “Alexa, what is the second largest city in Northern Ireland?”

Alexa quickly replies: “The second largest city that is in Northern Ireland is Derry.”

At this point the man gives the machine the middle finger before appearing to dash it into a rubbish bin.

