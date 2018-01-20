Galway Girl singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement

The singer has announced his engagement with a long time love Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran, who is extremely proud of his Irish roots, has proposed to his girlfriend Seaborn.

The singer reportedly became a fiancé before the new year, meaning he proposed to his girlfriend over Christmas and was successful.

The guitarist and singer wrote on Instagram: ‘Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx’.

Sheeran and Seaborn have been together since 2015 and have known each other since school.

Sheeran has always praised Ireland and is a regular visitor to his grandparents, who hail from Gorey in Co. Wexford.

Sheeran is such a fan of the Emerald Isle he wrote a song about Galway, the video of which was filmed in the Rebel county and starred our very own Saoirse Ronan.

Could we see Sheeran plan his upcoming nuptials in Ireland? We can only hope!