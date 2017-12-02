London
Entertainment

The Galway hurlers got an incredible reaction on last night’s Toy Show

December 2, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

THE addition of several county hurlers certainly made for decent eye candy on the show.

Last night’s Toy Show was a plethora of exciting and surprising times for the children lucky enough to be featured on the show.

More Entertainment:

One family’s Christmas came a little bit early as an Irish army sergeant was reunited with his young children and wife.

Another child who was reunited with his hero was Daniel Brogan.

The hurling-mad nine-year-old Brogan had all his dreams come true when Galway Captain David Burke and four other team players joined him on stage with the Liam McCarthy cup.

The young hurler even got the chance to raise the trophy and was gifted a season ticket, a Galway kit, and of course a hurl and sliotar from the Galway team.

The appearance of the buff hurling lads made many an Irish woman and man go weak at the knees.

Taking to Twitter, people gushed over the 5 hurlers.

