Galway All-Star Joe Canning shows off his incredible hurling techniques

Galway All-Star Joe Canning shows off his incredible hurling techniques

September 1, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Via: Red Bull/Niall Bouzon]
GALWAY hurler Joe Canning has shared his breathtaking hurling techniques in an online video.

Filmed at a hangar in Dublin’s Weston Airfield, the video shows Canning demonstrating the skills which have made him one of the most formidable sportsmen in GAA.

Having finished as the top scorer in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship last season, it’s fair to say Canning knows what he’s talking about.

He recognizes that to be an elite hurler, dedication has to go far beyond the mere 70 minutes of match day.

“The mental aspect is one of the toughest elements of the game. I even struggle with it myself sometimes. I find if I try too hard, it almost has the opposite effect,” he said.

“Talent only gets you so far. Working on weakness is the thing that separates the elite from the rest. If you can identify your weaknesses and work hard to try and improve them every day, then you can improve your overall game.”

Check out the video below…

