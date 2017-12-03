Game Of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin to shoot his new TV show in Ireland

The American novelist is to continue his love affair with Ireland following the announcement of his new sci-fi TV show.

It’s no secret that American people are more than fond of Ireland and George R. R. Martin is no exception.

Writing on his blog, named Not A Blog, Martin’s new show Nightflyers is to start filming in Co. Limerick.

The new show will shoot the first series in the Treaty county and will consist of a group of explorers travelling through space in search of an alien.

The shooting of numerous Games of Thrones in Belfast and Northern Ireland has boosted the area’s name and of course, added much needed money to the tourism sector.

It’s reported 10 episodes of the new show will be shot in Troy Studios, a new addition to Limerick.

The show, of the same name as the book and film released in 1987, will begin shooting in 2018 it is believed.