Garda amongst two people injured in Dublin shooting

A member of An Garda Siochana is seriously injured this morning following a shooting which injured another man in Ballymun, Dublin.

The Garda is believed to have been part of an operation which carried out a drugs search of a house in the area when shots were fired.

The injured Garda was shot in the arm while officers were trying to breach a reinforced door.

The second man injured was a male civilian.

The incident happened in the Barnwell Drive area of Ballymun.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We have no further information at this stage an update will be issued in due time.

“GSOC has been notified of the incident and investigations are ongoing.”

An investigation is now underway.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.