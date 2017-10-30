London
9°
broken clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 4m/s W
H 14 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | News

Strict warning issued against certain costumes in Ireland this Halloween

October 30, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Foil, Arms, and Hog. (Picture: YouTube)

 

THINKING of dressing up as Pennywise this Halloween? Or maybe you’ll pull that the Joker from the Dark Knight costume you wore last year out of the attic? Think again.

An Garda Siochána has teamed up with the always hilarious Foil, Arms, and Hog comedy trio, to ban all costumes they deem ‘naff, cringe and tryhard’.

More News:

Watch the video below to see if your costume idea is amongst those forbidden.

It’s very important that you pay attention to this very serious, and very legitimate broadcast.

Don’t risk it, lads. You’ve been warned.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Mayo teenagers blow everyone away with this incredible Irish dance routine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post