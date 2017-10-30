Strict warning issued against certain costumes in Ireland this Halloween

THINKING of dressing up as Pennywise this Halloween? Or maybe you’ll pull that the Joker from the Dark Knight costume you wore last year out of the attic? Think again.

An Garda Siochána has teamed up with the always hilarious Foil, Arms, and Hog comedy trio, to ban all costumes they deem ‘naff, cringe and tryhard’.

Watch the video below to see if your costume idea is amongst those forbidden.

It’s very important that you pay attention to this very serious, and very legitimate broadcast.

Don’t risk it, lads. You’ve been warned.