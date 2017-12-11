Gardai make 260 drink-driving arrests in first 10 days of December

Gardai are busy with the breathalyzer at this time of year. (Picture: Getty Images)

GARDAI have been busy with their breathalyzers already this festive season.

Members of An Garda Siochana have made over 260 arrests of people on suspicion of driving under the influence in the first 10 days of December alone.

The majority of incidents relate to drink-driving, but there have also been positive tests for drug-driving too.

Gardai say most arrests have been made in the mornings and early evenings.

The number of arrests recorded within the first week of this month shows an increase of almost 20 on last year’s figures.

Over 730 people were detained for drink driving last December, with 14 of these occurring on Christmas Day.

This time of year is notorious for its surge in drink drivers on Irish roads.