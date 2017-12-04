Garda officer shot dead defending woman from domestic violence awarded Ireland’s highest honour for bravery

A HERO GARDA shot dead as he defended a young woman from an attack by her partner two years ago is to be posthumously awarded Ireland’s Scott Medal for Valour.

Garda Anthony ‘Tony’ Golden was attacked by Adrian Crevan at a home in Omeath, Co. Louth on October 10, 2015 after responding to reports of a domestic incident.

Crevan opened fire on Gda Golden and his seriously injured partner Siobhán Phillips before turning the gun on himself.

Both he and Gda Golden died at the scene.

It was later found that the valiant officer was in uniform and unarmed when the dissident republican murdered him with a handgun.

Gda Golden is one of seven Gardaí who will be awarded Scott gold medals at a special ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore, Co. Tipperary, on Friday.

Also being honoured is Det Gda Dominick Hutchin, a detective who was shot in the face and body by two armed raiders on North Cumberland Street, Dublin, in 1987.

Despite his horrific wounds, Det Gda Hutchin stood his ground as the thugs approached him.

The other five awardees are being honoured some 41 years after they were lured into a deadly Provisional IRA ambush at a derelict house in Co. Laois.

Garda Michael Clerkin was killed instantly and four of his colleagues seriously injured when a bomb was detonated at the home on October 16, 1976.