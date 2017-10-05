Garda seriously injured after late night motorbike crash on Irish road

A GARDA is seriously injured in hospital following a late night motorbike crash.
The man in his 30s was travelling in Lissavoura, Mallow, Co. Cork when the crash happened at approximately 11.45pm last night, October 4.
A garda motorcyclist was seriously injured when he came off his bike and collided with the centre median on the road.
He was then removed to Cork University Hospital.
The road is closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and local diversions are in place.
A garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.
