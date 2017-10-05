London
12°
broken clouds
humidity: 54%
wind: 4m/s WNW
H 12 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Home  |  News  |  Garda seriously injured after late night motorbike crash on Irish road

Garda seriously injured after late night motorbike crash on Irish road

October 5, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
A male garda was seriously injured in a late night motorbike crash. (Picture: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland)

A GARDA is seriously injured in hospital following a late night motorbike crash. 

The man in his 30s was travelling in Lissavoura, Mallow, Co. Cork when the crash happened at approximately 11.45pm last night, October 4.

A garda motorcyclist was seriously injured when he came off his bike and collided with the centre median on the road.

He was then removed to Cork University Hospital.

The road is closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Irishman working in Britain died from ‘devastating punch’, court told as manslaughter trial gets underway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post