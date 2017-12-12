A Garda was spotted writing a drink-driving summons with a Guinness pen on Irish TV last night.

Last night’s RTE Investigates on Claire Byrne Live looked at Ireland’s district court system, where failure by some Gardai to deliver summonses results in thousands of cases being struck out.

The report came on the same day we revealed that over 260 drink driving arrests have already been made in the first ten days of December.

Viewers were so engrossed in the report that they were able to spot quite the ironic action by a Garda who was writing up a summons for the RTE cameras.

Check out the branding on the pen he was using. You couldn’t actually make it up.

#RTEInvestigates Garda writing out drink driving summons with a Guinness pen…… only in ireland..!!!! pic.twitter.com/G3pNARsa29 — Martin Shortall (@shortall_martin) December 11, 2017

Only in Ireland!

Martin wasn’t the only keen-eyed viewer to spot the pen.

Ah, here. There's a Garda using a Guinness pen to write a summons on a show about Drink Driving ! 👀 #RTEInvestigates #CBLive #NotPureGenius pic.twitter.com/XIPLw2B1mW — Lenny TodayFM (@MarkLennyskillz) December 11, 2017