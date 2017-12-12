London
2°
clear sky
humidity: 100%
wind: 2m/s SSW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

A Garda was spotted writing a drink-driving summons with a Guinness pen on Irish TV last night

December 12, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The Garda was caught out by TV cameras. (Picture: Twitter @shortall_martin)

A Garda was spotted writing a drink-driving summons with a Guinness pen on Irish TV last night.

Last night’s RTE Investigates on Claire Byrne Live looked at Ireland’s district court system, where failure by some Gardai to deliver summonses results in thousands of cases being struck out.

The report came on the same day we revealed that over 260 drink driving arrests have already been made in the first ten days of December.

More News:

Viewers were so engrossed in the report that they were able to spot quite the ironic action by a Garda who was writing up a summons for the RTE cameras.

Check out the branding on the pen he was using. You couldn’t actually make it up.

Only in Ireland!

Martin wasn’t the only keen-eyed viewer to spot the pen.

An Garda SíochánafeaturedIrelandRTE
Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Watch Irish singer’s stunning version of Ave Maria – on a Ryanair flight from Benidorm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post