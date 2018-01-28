Gardaí appealing for information relating to Dublin shooting

A MAN was shot at 9.45pm on Friday evening.

It’s understood the man was shot near the National Stadium in the country’s capital and was in his 40’s.

A second victim, a student walking past at the time was also shot in the hand.

The incident is being linked to the ongoing Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud ongoing in Dublin.

According to The Journal, Gardaí are looking for anyone with information who was in the area of South Circular Road or St Alban’s Road in Dublin 8 between the hours of 8pm and 10 pm on Friday night.

The vehicle they’re looking for that reportedly held the driver who perpetrated the crime was a black or dark-coloured Lexus.

People can get in contact with the Kevin Street Garda station.

Amended Monday, Janaury 29 to reflect shooting occured at the National Stadium