Gardaí find 4 million euro worth of cannabis in truck

GARDAÍ on patrol have found an alarmingly large amount of cannabis in Dublin.
According to the Garda Info Twitter account, the driver of the truck which was found with the cannabis was arrested.
The male is believed to be in his 40s was stopped when Gardaí were inspecting cars on patrol and arrested at the scene.
The truck was found in Lucan and it is believed the driver is in custody.
Uniformed Gardaí from Ronanstown seized €4m worth of cannabis herb while on patrol in west Dublin yesterday. One man has been arrested. For more see – https://t.co/WFCJmQBrb4 pic.twitter.com/mS4v8XR07t
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 2, 2017
