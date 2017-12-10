Gardaí investigate body found at Dublin house

THE BODY of a man in his early 20s has been discovered in a house in the country’s capital.
In the area of Lucan in west county Dublin, it has still yet to be determined if the victim in question was shot dead by another.
According to Independent, the body of a young man was found in the Woodville estate in Lucan.
The body was dead for some time before Gardaí were alerted of the incident.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest which killed him.
Gardaí have sealed off the scene for forensics and the technical team to work on the evidence.
