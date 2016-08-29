London
Home  |  News  |  Gardaí investigate as five bodies are discovered in a house in Cavan

Gardaí investigate as five bodies are discovered in a house in Cavan

August 29, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan (Source: Google Maps)
Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan (Source: Google Maps)

POLICE in Ireland have confirmed the discovery of five bodies at a family home in Co. Cavan.

The bodies were discovered at a house at Oakdene, Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan today.

Gardaí confirmed the bodies were that of a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and three boys aged 13, 11 and 6.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and at this stage they are not looking for anyone in relation to the deaths.

Senior gardaí will hold a media briefing at Ballyjamesduff Garda station later today. 

