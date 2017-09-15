London
Home  |  News  |

Gardaí investigating suspicious death of man found in Irish town

September 15, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was found in an Irish town. (Picture: Courtesy of Clare FM)

GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man in his 40s in Co Clare. 

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Ennis today around 10am, Gardaí have said.

According to RTÉ, the man’s body was spotted lying in a green area in the upper Turnpike area opposite the Gallows Hill housing estate by a passer-by.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, and the scene has been preserved and the Offices of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular any persons who were in the vicinity of The Turnpike area of Ennis between the hours of 10pm last night and  and 10am this morning.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room at Ennis Garda Station on 0656848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

