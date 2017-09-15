Gardaí investigating suspicious death of man found in Irish town

GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man in his 40s in Co Clare.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Ennis today around 10am, Gardaí have said.

According to RTÉ, the man’s body was spotted lying in a green area in the upper Turnpike area opposite the Gallows Hill housing estate by a passer-by.

Gardaí investigate discovery of body in Ennis – https://t.co/4gTlerxUd0 pic.twitter.com/QgARFnL8Ui — Pat Flynn (@patsyflynn) September 15, 2017

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, and the scene has been preserved and the Offices of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular any persons who were in the vicinity of The Turnpike area of Ennis between the hours of 10pm last night and and 10am this morning.

Anyone with information should contact the incident room at Ennis Garda Station on 0656848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.