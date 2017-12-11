London
Gardaí investigating after young child and teenager injured in shooting on Irish halting site

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
(Picture: Stock)

A TEENAGER and a young child have been injured in a shooting at a halting site in west Dublin, according to RTÉ

The incident happened just shortly after 12.30pm in Parslickstown, Blanchardstown in west Co Dublin.

A 17-year-old and a very young child were both shot in the incident.

More News:

The young child was taken to the Rotunda Hospital, while the teenager has also been hospitalised.

The area has been sealed off and gardaí are investigating.

One line of inquiry is that the shooting may be related to a feud among members of the Travelling community.

Erica Doyle Higgins
